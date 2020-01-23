Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 48.80 ($0.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,776.60 ($23.37). 5,821,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

