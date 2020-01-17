Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €41.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

ETR:DBAN opened at €41.35 ($48.08) on Wednesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a 52 week high of €40.95 ($47.62). The firm has a market cap of $612.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.23.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

