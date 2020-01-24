DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.45

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 45482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBOEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.52.

About DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades