Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.75 ($162.50).

DB1 stock traded up €1.45 ($1.69) during trading on Thursday, reaching €146.45 ($170.29). 450,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €140.06 and its 200 day moving average is €135.77. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a twelve month high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

