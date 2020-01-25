Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.90

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €150.90 ($175.47) and last traded at €149.30 ($173.60), with a volume of 64592 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.55 ($175.06).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have commented on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €141.78 ($164.86).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €136.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58.

About Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Growth Stocks