Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €25.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €25.80 ($30.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.13 ($33.87).

Shares of ETR DEQ opened at €25.22 ($29.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of €25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.43. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?