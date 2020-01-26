Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €24.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.13 ($33.87).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €25.92 ($30.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.73 and its 200 day moving average is €25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

