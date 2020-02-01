Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

