Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €13.90 ($16.16) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA opened at €14.03 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.34. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

