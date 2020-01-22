Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €17.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.55 ($20.41).

LHA stock opened at €14.44 ($16.79) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.20 and its 200 day moving average is €15.38.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

