Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.30 ($20.11).

LHA stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €14.41 ($16.75). The stock had a trading volume of 9,087,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

