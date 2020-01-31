Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) Receives €13.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($15.54).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.49 and a 200-day moving average of €12.37.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

