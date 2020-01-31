Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.28. 113,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

