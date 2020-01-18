Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.30 ($42.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.35 ($43.43).

Shares of DWNI traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Thursday, reaching €37.16 ($43.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,854 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.76.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

