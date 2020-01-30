Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €38.19 ($44.41) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.06.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

