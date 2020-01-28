Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €37.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.67 ($43.80).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

DWNI traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.56 ($43.67). 689,548 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

