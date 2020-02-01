Devan D. Ard, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

