Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 275,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,662. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,883,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

