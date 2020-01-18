Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of LON DVO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 171.40 ($2.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.25. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The firm has a market cap of $286.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 6,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

