DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $982.13

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $982.13 and traded as high as $1,080.00. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $1,075.00, with a volume of 1,384 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 978.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 982. The company has a market cap of $35.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.75. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

About DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

