DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks