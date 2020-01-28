DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DHI Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

DHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,671. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com