DHT (DHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $826.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

