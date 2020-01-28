DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

DHT stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DHT by 551.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

