DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 5.3%

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.28, 6,555,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 3,862,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 187,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

