Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($39.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,254.06. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?