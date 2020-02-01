Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,870 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,010 ($39.59). 4,463,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,254.06. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

