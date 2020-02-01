Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

DGE traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,010 ($39.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,254.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders bought 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

