Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,281 ($43.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,170.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,269.46.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

