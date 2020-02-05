Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,357.33 ($44.16).

DGE stock traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,140.50 ($41.31). The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,246.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

