Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,630 ($47.75) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410.67 ($44.87).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,146.50 ($41.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,259.83.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Insiders bought a total of 793 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

