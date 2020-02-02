Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93. Diageo has a 52 week low of $150.88 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.