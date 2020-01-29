Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 52 week low of $142.93 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Diageo by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?