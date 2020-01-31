Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Declares GBX 27.41 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,024 ($39.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,196.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,256.26.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,860 ($37.62) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,344 ($43.99).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Swap