Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.95. The company had a trading volume of 426,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. Diageo has a 1-year low of $142.93 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

