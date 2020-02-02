Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.44

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4355 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $157.95 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

