Dialog Semiconductor’s (DLGNF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DLGNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

