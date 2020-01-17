Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading 25.9% Higher

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price traded up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, 320,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 277% from the average session volume of 85,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest