Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.90, 227,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 113,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,515,000.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

