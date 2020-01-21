Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Receives $7.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DO shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $879.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)