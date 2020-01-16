Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Short Interest Update

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 542,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,706. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

