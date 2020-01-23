Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

DO stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.