Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.72

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 278977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on DO. Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

