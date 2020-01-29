Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Trading Down 5.1%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $4.85, 112,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,688,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DO. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 214,749 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity