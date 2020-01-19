Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given $22.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.97 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

