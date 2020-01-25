Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 533,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

