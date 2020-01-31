Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

