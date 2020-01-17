Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Imperial Capital upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.33. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

FANG opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

