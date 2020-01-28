Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.32.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.08. 20,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

