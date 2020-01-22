Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 1,031,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

